Lightning strikes tree in Cathedral City neighborhood

News

Firefighters are at the scene of a lightning strike in Cathedral City Wednesday afternoon.

More lightning being detected on radar over Cathedral City and La Quinta cove. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gl6GqqGCeF — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) June 23, 2021

The Cathedral City Fire Department received reports that a tree was struck by lightning in the 36000 block of Bankside Drive at around 3:00 p.m.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene arrived a few minutes after the call and saw a palm tree with smoke near the top.

Firefighters are working to fully contain the tree. We are working to get more information on this incident, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Remember, if you are close enough to hear thunder, you're within reach of lightning strikes. Stay safe.

According to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, thunderstorms have developed over the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains this afternoon, bringing rumbles of thunder to the Coachella Valley.

Forecast Updates: Showers and storms move across Riverside County mountains and deserts

We've received reports of rain throughout the Coachella Valley as well.

. @KarenDevineKESQ sent in this video of rain in La Quinta pic.twitter.com/Q2Esr24qGc — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 23, 2021

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!