Imperial Irrigation District issues conserve alert
The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) issued a conserve alert Sunday, asking residents to take the necessary steps to avoid putting stress on the energy grid.
By conserving energy the IID said it can maintain reliable energy delivery service and most importantly avoid power outages.
Residents are asked to conserve energy from 4pm-9pm daily by:
- Set your AC to 78 degrees or higher.
- Give major appliances a break between the hours of 4-9pm.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
