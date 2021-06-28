Looking out for the elderly during heat waves

News

With the days getting hotter it's important to keep an eye out for the elderly as they're at the highest risk to suffer from the heatwaves.

“The elderly have a little more difficulty regulating temperature. Based on neurological issues and often times they'll have coexisting medical problems that can lead them to have more sensitivity to heat. Especially with some of the type of medicines they may be on” said, Eisenhower Health's Tennity Emergency Department's MD Euthym Kontaxis.

Eisenhower Health said it does do outreach ahead of the hot days, to help prepare those for what's to come.

Still, it's advised to look out for your older loved ones.

MD Kontaxis said, “Similar to what we did with COVID-19 food deliveries. Doing regular checks, finding out how they're feeling, looking for any signs of confusion weakness, or inability to get around very well."

The Palms at La Quinta, an assisted living and memory care facility also prepares it's residents and staff for the heat. It does this by making sure the AC is constantly blowing, and the residents are constantly drinking water throughout the day. Most outdoor events are brought indoors, and the facility looks for alternative things to do that involve indoor activity.