Affordable housing project in Palm Springs awarded $6.4 mil in state funds, on track to break ground in 2022

The California Department of Housing and Community Development’s No Place Like Home Program (NPLH) awarded $6.4 million to an affordable housing project in Palm Springs, developer West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation (WHCHC) announced on Wednesday.

The project, which will be named Aloe Palm Canyon, is a two-story, 71-unit affordable housing project for seniors located on North Palm Canyon Drive at Stevens Road in Palm Springs.

The project is scheduled to break ground sometime in 2022.

Aloe Palm Canyon rendering

The developer says the new funding reserves 25 units as permanent supportive housing for seniors experiencing homelessness.

Aloe Palm Canyon, previously known as Agave at Palm Canyon, has been in development since the Palm Springs City Council selected WHCHC’s proposal for the city-owned property in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood in May 2020. The council unanimously approved the project in January 2021 and included a city investment of $3.8 million.

“This is a much-needed project that will look great,” said Councilmember Geoff Kors, who lives in the neighborhood.

The developer says the building is designed to "honor the neighborhood’s midcentury modern heritage."

"Aloe Palm Canyon will be a dramatic two-story structure with lush, desert-friendly landscaping. Plans call for an amenity-rich environment and include a bright community room with a demonstration kitchen, a computer room, a fitness room, laundry room and central outdoor open space," reads a WHCHC news release.

There are also plans for offices and resident amenities that will be located along Palm Canyon Drive designed to activate the streetscape and allow for passive interaction between residents and the activity along the street.

WHCHC also added a dog-friendly pit-stop following community input.

“What a great opportunity for the city,” said Councilmember Dennis Woods. “What we’re getting is really something extraordinary and outstanding, on a vacant lot, in a part of town that needs a little boost.”

As at all WHCHC affordable apartment communities, voluntary comprehensive supportive services will be available on-site and free of charge to all residents. WHCHC will partner with DAP Health (formerly Desert AIDS Project) to provide these critical services that keep people housed.

“DAP Health and WHCHC’s alliance will enable residents’ access to medical care, mental health services and multiple support programs resulting in a quality of life everyone deserves,” said David Brinkman, CEO of DAP Health.

The Riverside County Health Department will also provide specialized case management services that focus on support for those with special needs unique to people who experienced homelessness and those with physical and mental health challenges. These services support the residents of the 25 NPLH units.

“We’ve long identified Palm Springs as an opportunity area,” said WHCHC Board Vice Chair and part-time Palm Springs resident, Ryan Leaderman. “There is such synergy between Palm Springs and our home base of West Hollywood, we knew that it would be a great fit for all.”

