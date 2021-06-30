Keeping your furry friends safe during the warm months

News

With the warm days here, it's best to prepare how you're watching over your furry friends and keeping them cool as temperatures soar.

Just like humans, the summer months can be uncomfortable and dangerous for your pets.

The Humane Society advises pet owners to limit exercise on hot days. This means adjusting the intensity of the exercise, and the duration depending on how hot it is.

The asphalt can be very dangerous as it warms up through the day. Pets walking on the hot asphalt can cause burns on their feet.

Pets can become dehydrated and susceptible to heat illnesses. You can prevent the horrible from happening by cooling your pet inside and out, leaving shade, and not relying on only a fan to cool your pet.

A great idea to cool your dog can be creating pup-sicles or getting a cooling body wrap, vest, or mat.

The Humane Society said animals are particularly at risk for heatstroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, don't usually exercise, or have a heart or respiratory disease.

So watch out for your furry friends and help them stay cool.