Road back open after multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert causes hours-long closure

News

The City of Palm Desert reported Eastbound Country Club Drive was closed for several hours between Harris Lane and Washington Street due to a car crash that resulted in a chemical spill.

The accident involved three different vehicles. One of those vehicles is owned by Ocean Springs Tech pool company, which was carrying several different pool chemicals. An employee of the company told News Channel 3, the driver of their vehicle was on their way to do his daily routine clean-ups when he said he was hit by another vehicle.

CAL Fire tweeted one patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Palm Desert Public Works and Riverside County Environmental Health worked for hours to clean up the spillage. Work was completed at 3:00 p.m. The city announced that roads were opened up a short time later.