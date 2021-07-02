Coachella fireworks festivities kick off post-pandemic Fourth of July weekend

News

Some of the valley's first fireworks shows of the Fourth of July weekend kicked off Friday night.

The city of Coachella celebrated America's independence – and the return to life as we once knew it.

"This will be our first event in our city," said council member Neftali Galarza. "We're excited to invite our residents, our neighbors to come out, have a good time."

"It's wonderful; it's way better than last year. It's a great turnout," said Andres Barreras, who brought his family to celebrate.

The event included live music and a DJ, food trucks, and fun carnival games for all ages.

For David Dela Cruz and his son Daniel, getting back out also meant adjusting to the difficult realities of the last year. They paused to remember those who were not there to celebrate because of Covid-19.

"It's a little bit difficult, especially after the pandemic," Dela Cruz said. "We lost my mom, so it's different. Usually we used to come here with her and most of the family, but not this year so it's different."

Some were taking note of what they thought Independence Day is really about. "Independence, being American, fireworks, having fun," Barreras said. "Just being together with family – thats what being American's all about."

Crowds watched the 15-minute fireworks display at Bagdouma Park light up the night sky, commemorating a hallmark of American freedom.

"Just the meaning behind the fireworks, behind the celebration – unity and coming together, that alone is so impactful," Galarza said.

Click here for a complete list of this holiday weekend's official fireworks displays in the valley.