Car crash on Highway 62 kills one person and injures five others

News

Two cars crashed on Highway 62 early this morning. One person died at the scene and five others are injured.

Cal Fire officials said it happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard.

Three people are recovering from serious injuries and two from minor injuries.

Officials say the five surviving victims were taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash. California Highway Patrol officers are investigating.