A new pavement project is underway in Mecca

Construction has begun along Lincoln Avenue in Mecca, which will fix about 2 miles of the road and add sidewalks.

The Lincoln Street Pavement Restoration and Sidewalk project will redo the street with new pavement and add a new sidewalk.

It's expected to cost the Riverside County of Transportation Department $3.8 million. The project is being funded by the county, where funds are generated from gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.

1.75 miles of pavement along Lincoln Street will be reconstructed starting from 5th Street to Avenue 62.

A new sidewalk will also be installed along the east side of Lincoln Street, from 5th Street to 7th Street. This is expected to extend the network of walkways already in place.

It's supposed to take about three months until construction is completed.

Several locals are happy something is finally being done to the roadway.

"This project is for the safety and quality of life of the community, by preventing wear and tear on vehicles. I thank our Riverside County Transportation Department for making this major improvement for the community of Mecca.” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.