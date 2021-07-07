OneFuture Coachella Valley launches summer college program

News

OneFuture Coachella Valley is helping high school graduates get a head start in applying for college this Fall with it's College and Career Success Program.

This initiative is a collaboration between regional educators. non-profits, philanthropists, business, and civic leaders to help students.

Those who participate will be able to enroll in a workshop that will help them complete important postsecondary milestones that will help them successfully enroll in college or a vocational program. It will also help with financial aid, completing an academic and career plan, while accessing important student success resources.

The workshops will run monthly online through December and enrollment is free.

Those who participate will also be entered into a prize drawing during each workshop. Prizes vary from scholarships to concert tickets and laptops.

OneFuture said 23% of Coachella Valley students graduate from college in four to six years, and the program hopes to increase that.

Workshops are open to any 2020 and 2021 high school graduates.