Palm Springs Public Arts Commission looks to relocate George Floyd mural

News

The Palm Springs Public Arts Commission will vote Wednesday on whether or not it will allocate funds to move the Geroge Floyd mural from its original location.

The mural is currently located on the side of a building off of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The building is currently undergoing construction which is why it needs to be relocated.

It was painted in June 2020 after his death on May 25, 2020.

“It was important for us to do it last year to use our voice as a Public Arts Commission for a social justice issue. This is still a very prominent and important issue that is going on, so it’s very important we keep the mural somewhere downtown,” said Pritchard.

The commission is looking to allocate $3,500 for the removal and restoration of the mural on another property. New locations are actively being scouted as a potential place to set the mural up.

Once the Public Arts Commission votes to allocate the funds, it will then head to the City of Palm Springs for final approval. The city vote won't come until September due to the August recess.