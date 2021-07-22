Students to get access to free lunch this upcoming school year

News

After Governor Gavin Newsom announced all students regardless of their family's income will have access to free meals this school year, Coachella Valley Unified School District is relieved for this huge step forward.

Governor Newsom signed a law that assigns almost $124 billion to improve different aspects of California schools.

“This is going to adhere to what we are witnessing now with everything with equity and whatnot," said Bea Gonzalez, with the Coachella Valley Unified School District. "This way any student will eat, and no one will ever know if someone has free lunch or someone that doesn’t.”

Gonzalez said about 89% of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch. This new program by the state will help relieve the stress of having to process applications and keeping up with certain guidelines to ensure its students get free meals.

It is also one less thing for students and their families to worry about.

“Anytime it comes to children they are the one population that should never feel insecure about anything. Especially food. I mean that is a basic need. You have to eat.” said Gonzalez. “I know this will definitely cut back on a lot of the grocery bills.”

The state is calling this move the largest free lunch program in the country. All in hopes to improve food insecurity and make sure no child goes hungry.