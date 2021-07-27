Man drowns in pool at Palm Desert community

News

A man was found dead in a pool at a Palm Desert community Monday evening.

The incident was first reported at approximately 6:41 p.m. on the 42000 block of Bodie Road inside the Portola Country Club.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff station were called to a report of an unresponsive adult male in a swimming pool. The man was removed from the pool and life-saving measures were performed, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators do not suspect foul play was a factor.

The identity of the man is being withheld by the coroner's office as they work to notify next of kin.