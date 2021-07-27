Palm Springs Police investigate two separate shootings

News

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) has confirmed that they are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight Tuesday.

The first shooting involved two homes on San Rafael Drive which happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they received the call regarding shots fired. On scene police discovered two houses had been fired upon.

There is no suspect for this shooting.

The second shooting happened nearby just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on West Bon Air Drive.

Police confirmed a victim was shot on the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was apparently visiting family in the area.

According to Lt. William Hutchinson with PSPD, investigators discovered evidence at the scene of this shooting that led them to another home on the same street.

A search warrant was conducted at the home Tuesday morning, where Lt. Hutchinson said more evidence was found tied to the second shooting.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Police said they will continue investigating both shootings.