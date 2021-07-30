Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers

News

Riverside County law enforcement agencies will memorialize peace officers on Saturday, who have died in the line of duty.

The memorial starts at 8 a.m. where anyone can participate in a run/jog. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue.

Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Bryan Reyes will be the master of ceremonies for the event. There will also be other speakers from the Highway Patrol Commissioner and the Riverside County Chief Probation Officer.

The run/jog is open to all ages and no registration is required to participate. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will lead the run, and the route will include a law enforcement escort.

The ceremony will include police traditions like the rider-less horse, gun salute, and "Missing Man" flyover.

In 2019/2020 Riverside County lost five peace officers whose names will be added to the "Safe in His Arms" memorial.

This includes:

Sergeant Steve Licon and Officer Andre Moye, Jr. of the California Highway Patrol.

Deputy Terrell Young and Sergeant Harry Cohen of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran of the Riverside County Probation Department.

Riverside County Constable Leroy Tripp's name will also be added for his death in 1916.

Free parking will be available in the parking structures located at 3535 12th Street and 4080 Lemon Street.

There will be temporary road closures and no parking areas starting Saturday. Orange Street between 10th and 12th Street, will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. No parking will be allowed along Orange Street between 10th and 12th and Orange through Lemon Street from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.