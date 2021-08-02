Millions expected to be impacted by eviction ban being lifted

News

Evictions are expected to increase after the federal moratorium on housing expired over the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a moratorium at the start of the pandemic to prevent people from being evicted as several people lost their jobs.

The Biden Administration announced Thursday he is allowing the nationwide ban to expire.

“There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic,” Biden said in a statement.

About $47 billion was allocated in federal housing aid to help landlords during the eviction ban.

However, many have reported that getting the funds have been slow.

As democratic leaders camped out in front of the Capitol over the weekend, they not only called to extend the eviction ban until October, but also get the money moving.

"It's taken a long time to get the wheels starting to turn to be able to push that money out, so that the landlords are covered and so most of all the families get to stay in their places, it's now starting," expressed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). "The money is starting to move, but right now we still have 10's of billions of dollars that is unspent. I don't want to spend that money after people have been moved out of their homes. I want to use that money to keep people."

An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction within the next few months, starting as soon as Monday.