COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

California has required everyone in a healthcare setting to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 30th.

2.2 million health care workers and long term care facilities now have to be fully vaccinated by the September deadline.

The order was issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Exceptions to not get the vaccine will be made for those who decline because of religious beliefs. Those who can't be vaccinated because of a qualifying medical reason has to be backed up by a doctor's note.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new requirement Thursday.

This is a change from last month where Governor Newsom said he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

The order states 63% of Californians 12 years old and up are fully vaccinated with 10% being partially vaccinated.

California is currently experiencing the fastest increase in COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic.

The delta variant is now being reported to be causing new infections in the state.

CDPH said unvaccinated people are more likely to get infected and spread the virus. Most of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.

Another order has required hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities to verify all visitors have been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last three days.