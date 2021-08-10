Fundraiser set up for family of local para educator killed in I-10 crash

News

Loved ones of a local man who was killed in a crash have a set-up a fundraiser page to help family with funeral expenses.

Wilbert Guzman, 36, of Desert Hot Springs was killed in a late night crash on Interstate 10 near Cabazon on August 5. Details of the crash remain limited, the California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Guzman worked as a special education para-educator at Cathedral City High School, according to a GoFundMe page set-up by loved ones.

The Palm Springs Unified School District shared a link to the page on Tuesday.

We are mourning the loss of one of our PSUSD family who was killed in an accident last week. Wil Guzman was a para-educator at CCHS. His family has set up an account to hep pay funeral expenses. https://t.co/kfitHmT6BY — Palm Springs USD (@PSUSD) August 10, 2021

According to loved ones, Guzman was working on obtaining his Master's Degree in Special Education at Grand Canyon University. He was also a Desert Hot Springs High School graduate as part of the class of 2004.

"He was a very ambitious young man-working on his career and future," reads the GoFundMe post.

If you would like to donate, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.