Deadly freeway crash causes major backup
A sig alert was issued late Wednesday night following a deadly collision on interstate 10 headed westbound in Cabazon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. near the Main Street exit.
The California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes during its investigation, causing a backup into Whitewater.
Caltrans is currently conducting its I-10 Tune Up project in the area, which has caused traffic delays in both directions for about a year now.
Additional details on the person's death have not been released.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
