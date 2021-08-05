Deadly freeway crash causes major backup

News

A sig alert was issued late Wednesday night following a deadly collision on interstate 10 headed westbound in Cabazon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

COURTESY NEWS CHANNEL 3

The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. near the Main Street exit.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes during its investigation, causing a backup into Whitewater.

Caltrans is currently conducting its I-10 Tune Up project in the area, which has caused traffic delays in both directions for about a year now.

Additional details on the person's death have not been released.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

