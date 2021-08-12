Students see the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began

News

For 75% of the students at Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), Thursday is going to be the first time they see the inside of a classroom after being forced into distanced learning for over a year.

Students had to learn from behind a computer screen starting March of 2020.

Schools at CVUSD are making a full return back to school, and in-person learning.

About 300 students have still decided to not return but were offered independent learning studies to continue lessons from home.

Across the district students and school staff are excited to be back in school.

CVUSD is following specific guidelines sent down from the state to help prevent coronavirus from spreading.

When stepping into the classroom, things are going to be different.

Plexi-glass partitions are being made available to those who request one. There will also be constant sanitization efforts in place. Masks must also be worn daily by anyone on school grounds.

Palm View Elementary School is hosting its grand opening on the first day back. It's opening its doors to about 500 new students.