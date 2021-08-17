DSUSD to welcome students back this week

News

It's Desert Sands Unified School District's (DSUSD) turn to welcome students back to the classroom this week, and many children are coming back to a school makeover.

Over $113 million dollars has been spent to significantly improve the schools across DSUSD.

At Kennedy Elementary School, the entire school, which was built in 1965, was remodeled. This includes new landscaping, a new kindergarten playground, new buildings, and classrooms.

The school was also able to acquire new technology which Principal Pattie Rice said would help students learn.

With the pandemic preventing children to walk on school grounds for more than a year, the district was now ahead of schedule on its construction timeline.

But construction still fills the air of Lincoln Elementary School and Gerald R. Ford Elementary School.

Ford Elementary is still anticipating the completion of a new kindergarten building and updated classrooms. It's expected to be completed as soon as next year.

Meanwhile, teachers are anxiously waiting for the arrival of their students on Wednesday.