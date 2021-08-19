Some students holding on to anxiety as the school year begins

News

As students make their way into classrooms, some of them are holding on to uneasy feelings of what being back in school could mean.

School is back in session for children across Coachella Valley. While there are many students glad to be back after more than a year, some of them can't bear the thought.

“A lot of teens are struggling with those feelings of self-esteem being able to match up to their peers. Maybe even some bullying they had dealt with in the past and now have to face those people again,” said Dr. Heather Hathaway.

Dr. Hathaway is a licensed family and marriage therapist at 417 Recovery in Palm Desert.

Social anxiety is the intense fear of social engagements and being around crowds of people. This is what Dr. Hathaway said she is hearing from most of her teen patients regarding being back in school. Along with this, the uncertainty of what COVID-19 has done to the world.

She said many of them are reporting a fear that schools will shut down again, so they don't want to get comfortable with being back. Many of them are also scared of the virus itself.

“They’re not afraid of catching the virus themselves as much as passing it on to their family members," explains Dr. Hathaway. "A number of them have lost grandparents. Some parents are at risk so they do have that fear.”

As students make the return to school, 417 Recovery is urging parents and school staff to help guide children during this uncertainty.

You can help do this by creating set schedules and sticking to them, helping children talk through their fears, and encouraging them to journal their thoughts.

417 Recovery is preparing for more families to make their way in as the school year continues. It urges parents to reach out to them if they notice any red flags where 417 Recovery can help walk them through how they can help their child.

Dr. Hathaway said it's important for parents to not "parent out of fear" due to their own anxiety. She said teens do feel their parent's anxieties and it creates more fear for them.