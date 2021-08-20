A parent has COVID concerns within the Palm Springs Unified School District

News

A parent is voicing concerns over covid exposure in schools, a local parent says one of her children tested positive days after being exposed to another child with covid like symptoms.



"I'm also really frustrated that I’m having to bring information to the school and the school district when I’m not even there and my daughter is coming home and telling me things they should be on top of," says parent Brandi Berger.



Brandi Berger is a parent with children that go to school in the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Berger says one of her children came home telling her that one of their classmates was showing covid symptoms at school.



“I think they need to follow their own protocols. If the children are visibly sick they should be sent down and checked and I don’t think it should be blown off," Berger says.



Berger says the school pulled the child out of school days later and action should have been taken sooner.

Berger also says the updated COVID numbers on the PSUSD web page isn’t all that accurate.



“As of this morning it was still showing two children which it was prior to even my children coming to confirm, it was still showing two, now it’s showing three, which is still incorrect” Berger says.



PSUSD district nurse Laura Dyson says schools have their safety protocols when sick students still come to campus.



“Students that are experiencing symptoms are immediately pulled out and placed into our care rooms where there are medical professionals and follow our protocols on what symptoms the students are having and do they need that exclusion criteria or not," says Dyson.



When it comes to updating the COVID numbers on the website, Dyson explains what the numbers on the dashboard means.



“The dashboard is only viewing active positive cases so meaning students or staff that are actually in their isolation period for the infection that’s why you see numbers jump up and down," says Dyson.

The District urges parents to keep children home if they are sick or showing any symptoms.

Check out the district's safety plan on the PSUSD website.