2 people injured in Indio rollover crash

Two people are recovering tonight after a two vehicle rollover crash in Indio this afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue 44 and Sola Street near the Wallace memorial Baptist Church.

Cal-fire says two people were trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital, with injuries ranging from moderate to major.

Meanwhile, the Indio Police Department is overseeing the investigation.

