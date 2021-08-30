Indio to honor fallen Marine Hunter Lopez with memorial at city hall, presentation to family during Monday meeting

News

The City of Indio will honor Hunter Lopez, a local Marine who died during the Kabul airport attack, with a memorial set-up at city hall and a planned remembrance at a special city council meeting on Monday.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members who died during Thursday's attack at an airport in Kabul.

Lopez was a 2017 La Quinta High School graduate and son of two Riverside County Sheriff's officials, Thermal Station Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

Indio Mayor Pro-Tem Waymond Fermon announced that the Indio City Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 3 p.m. to present the Lopez family with a memorial proclamation, a resolution in memorial of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and his fellow comrades and moment of silence.

The city of Indio will place photo memorial and yellow roses in the shade of a large Afghan pine tree on the west side of City Hall. The photo memorial reads “In grateful memory of the service and sacrifice of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez. You are forever a son of Indio.

The city invites the public to pay their respects to Lopez by leaving items of remembrance and tribute at this location through September 11, 2021.

“Hunter was selfless in his desire to serve his country and in so doing paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. “Thank you Hunter, and all whose lives were lost, and all who serve, for fighting to protect our freedom."

The Lopez family requested that donations in Hunter’s memory be made to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation in the name of the Lopez family. Donations can be sent to 21810 Cactus Ave., Riverside

The Riverside Sheriff's Association has set-up a page to make donation to the Lopez family.