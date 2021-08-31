WATCH LIVE: IID emergency meeting on North Shore outage

News

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has called for a special meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss an outage that will leave North Shore residents without power for up to four days. Watch live below:

The outage was caused by a storm that struck the east valley Monday night. 33 power poles were destroyed during the storm.

Friend of mine lives on this street. He sent me this video. pic.twitter.com/w9YAKiWRgr — Iz Lo (@izlo42) August 31, 2021

662 customers remain without power as of 3:30 p.m.

RESOURCES FOR RESIDENTS:

IID will be giving away ice and bottled water at its command center, which is located near the intersection of Club View and Vander Veer in North Shore, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The IID command center, which is located at Vander Veer Road and Pleasant View Drive in North Shore, will continue to have water and flashlights until 9 p.m. Ice will be available at 6 p.m.

The agency is also announced that the North Shore Yacht Club is now open as a cooling center and will be available from 8am-8pm until power is restored. Catholic Charities will be having a food distribution on Wednesday from 8am-10am at the Yacht Club until food runs out.