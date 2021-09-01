Hundreds of North Shore residents remain without power

News

After a storm ravaged through East Valley the last two days, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said it's working as fast as it can to get the power back on for over 600 customers.

The IID website shows there to be a power outage since Monday night that has affected 662 customers in Mecca.

Another outage is reported in the Thermal-Oasis area since Tuesday morning. It is affecting the Cactus City community. The number of customers affected by this outage isn't listed on the website.

JB Hamby the Vice President of the IID Board of Directors said power is still expected to be restored fully for customers by Friday.

Yesterday's storm complicated things for IID, as Hamby said over 100 transmission poles were knocked down in Imperial Valley. 33 transmission poles remain down in East Valley.

Aside from working to get power restored, IID and Riverside County is providing relief to those who need it.

The North Shore Yacht Club in Mecca is being used as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Catholic Charities are also handing out food from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

IID will be handing out water throughout the day outside of the Yacht Club as well.

Several cars started lining up as early as 5 a.m. for food and water.

Hamby said in February there was another bad outage in the East Valley area where several customers lost power.

"This is a really interesting area, there's really nothing quite like it in the IID service area." he said.

Hamby continued with saying the IID hasn't been prepared to handle the wind East Valley has received, which is why much of its transmission poles have been knocked down. IID is in the process of creating long term plans to adjust to "this new normal" of extreme weather according to Hamby.

The poles that have been knocked down are being replaced with stronger poles according to IID.