With Jones at QB, improved D, Pats poised to be back in mix

News

By The Associated Press

The Patriots spent a lot of money this offseason to put their 7-9 finish in 2020 without Tom Brady behind them. They also are giving the keys to the offense to a rookie with Mac Jones set to start at quarterback after Bill Belichick’s surprise release of Cam Newton. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, along with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne will give Jones plenty of targets to throw to. The defense also should be vastly improved with Matt Judon joining a stout group of linebackers and Davon Godchaux helping fortify the run defense.