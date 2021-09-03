Hiker rescued after suffering heat exhaustion on Palm Springs trail

News

A hiker is recovering tonight after being rescued from a Palm Springs trail Friday morning.

The rescue occurred on the North Lykken Trail at around 11:00 a.m. The hiker had to be flown down from the trail by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

A friend of the hiker told News Channel 3 that the hiker became exhausted and possibly dehydrated due to the heat at the end of a six-mile hike.

At around Noon, temperatures reached 101 degrees in Palm Springs.

The person was taken to the hospital, their current condition remains unknown at this time.

Earlier this year, there were numerous hiker rescues in Palm Springs due to high temperatures. In mid-June, the fire department said that they conducted 30 hiker rescues in 30 days. There were also rescues on trails around the valley during that time period, including one death in Anza.

The Palm Springs Fire Department recommends that hikers take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city during high temperatures. Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat:

Start Early. It's best to hike in the morning hours, prior to 9 a.m., when it is cooler.

Hike with a Buddy. Never hike alone. It is always best to have a friend with you. Let someone know where you are going and your return time.

Cover Up. Wear long sleeves to help shield your body from the sun. Wear a hat, preferably wide brimmed.

Remember to apply sunscreen often, as recommended, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Stay Hydrated. Pack and drink a minimum of 1 liter of water per hour and drink often!

Bring nutrition/food. Bring trail mix style packs, dried fruit or veggies and energy bars, chews, or gels.

Remember to rest. Take frequent breaks and find shade so your body can cool down.

Know the signs of heat related emergencies. Common signs are headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and disorientation. If you experience any of these symptoms, turn back or call for help. Don’t hesitate to call 911.

Take a cell phone/GPS. Make sure they are fully charged.

Other Items to bring. Bring a map, first aid kit, flashlight, and additional water/electrolytes.

