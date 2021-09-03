Use of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on the rise

News

COVID-19 vaccine mandates are becoming more common, and now so is the market for fake vaccination cards.

Purchasing or selling a fake vaccination card can be punishable for up to five years in prison with fines.

Not only is the act illegal, but Riverside County Public Information Specialist, Jose Arballo said it can lead to a public health crisis.

“You’re passing yourself off as vaccinated and you’re doing things, intermingling with people that you shouldn’t probably be doing," explained Arballo. "So yeah that creates a potential health situation because you have vaccinated and unvaccinated people together. You really don’t know what the potential is for spread.”

With the vaccine being free for anyone who wants one in the United States, this leaves people like Arballo puzzled as to why people would go through the hassle of getting fraudulent cards.

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez tried for herself to see how easy or hard it was for people to have access to purchasing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

She was able to find two sellers on two different messaging apps.

One of the messaging apps had over 300,000 subscribers. This seller offered fake vaccine cards from not only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based out of the United States but also from other government agencies in different countries.

These fake cards were selling at $230.

On a separate messaging app, another seller was offering the vaccine cards for $150. This seller claimed their card was going to be registered by an actual doctor based out of the United States. So while this vaccine card would have been on record, no shot would have ever been given.

Arballo is urging people, don't purchase these fake cards from anyone.

“Don’t use a fraudulent card. Again, it’s not worth it. It’s really isn’t worth it. Get the vaccine.” he said.

Just this week in New York, thirteen people were arrested and charged for allegedly purchased fake vaccination cards. These people are believed to work in frontline and essential-employee settings, including hospitals and nursing homes.

Related Story: 15 people face charges in connection to a conspiracy with fake Covid-19 vaccine cards, DA says