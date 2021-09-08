Local businesses expect easier hiring with federal pandemic unemployment benefits expired

News

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits have expired. Millions of Americans relied on that aid after layoffs from the pandemic caused financial burdens.

In recent months, many local businesses News Channel 3 spoke to said they struggled to find enough workers to fill open positions. Many of those businesses said they blamed the federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

https://youtu.be/ddbpQVRa-FM

With those benefits gone, people who may have relied on them might be out looking for a job. Possibly making it easier for local businesses to fill their open positions.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., hear from local business owners and how hiring has been for them now that the federal pandemic unemployment benefits expired.