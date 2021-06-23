Skip to Content
By
today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:41 AM

Local businesses face worker shortage

MGN Online

It's been over a week since California fully reopened on June 15. Hotels, restaurants, stores, and other businesses don't have to deal with limited capacities.

Business and demand may be increasing, but are local businesses able to keep up with demand if they don't have enough workers?

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., you'll hear from local hotel and restaurant managers about how they have been dealing with increasing demand and not enough labor.

Marian Bouchot

