COVID-19 convalescent plasma inventory has been completely depleted.

Lifestream Blood Bank is calling for people to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma after hospitals began ordering large quantities of it with the rising of coronavirus hospitalizations.

The blood bank is seeking out those who have had coronavirus in the past. It says there is no specific time frame on when you've had the virus to donate.

Once you head in, you will need to verify you have had the virus and have fully recovered since. Then a questionnaire needs to be filled out that goes into several factors to see if you qualify as a donor.

Doctor Rick Axelrod, the President/CEO/Medical Director of Lifestream said those who have had COVID-19 before being vaccinated can still donate plasma. However, those who have gotten COVID-19 after being vaccinated are not eligible.

He said this specific group of people can't donate because at that point the immune system is muted since getting the vaccine.

This isn't the first time the blood bank has requested the community's help. It did so during the height of the pandemic last year, where it was able to collect at least 1,000 units of plasma.

However, that supply didn't last as long as the blood bank expected.

“I thought for sure that will carry us for a couple of years. But with the delta variant, we now have many many more patients being admitted to the hospitals and hospitals have been ordering in large quantities. We have totally run out of that inventory. We’re down to zero.” said Dr. Axelrod.

Lifestream said it plans to give local hospitals in the Coachella Valley the supply it needs first before distributing it to other hospitals.

You can find more information on how to donate on the Lifestream website or by calling 1-800-879-4484.