Riverside County reports 816 new cases, 18 more deaths, & 16 fewer COVID hospitalizations since Wednesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 816 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 342,576.
The case rate per 100K has continued to decrease since August 30, going from 27.8 on Wednesday to 27.2 on Thursday. The case rate was at 25.2 on August 9.
The county's positivity rate also continued to decrease, a trend that started on Aug. 20. The county's case went from 8% on Wednesday to 7.8%.
On August 6, the positivity rate was at 11.5%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,806 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,560 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 329,899 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 16 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Wednesday. The county now has a total of 601 hospitalizations.
The county reported 2 fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 130.
Two weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination Data
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans
According to the county, 1,333,379 residents, or 63.4% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,156,291 residents, or 55%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/7/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 791
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 749
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 364
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 348
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,955
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,699
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,355
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 8,188
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 401
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 372
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,781
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,618
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 303
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 269
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 984
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 946
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 215
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,630
Deaths: 229
Recoveries: 13,134
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,017
Deaths: 62
Recovered: 3,835
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,166
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,137
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 369
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 366
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 933
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 917
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,643
Deaths: 124
Recovered: 4,415
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,449
Deaths: 132
Recovered: 4,226
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,299
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,217
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 241
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 499
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 487
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,166
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,136
· County Jails
There are 996 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 975 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,505 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,493 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
