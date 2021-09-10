Palm Springs Fire Department hosts 9/11 20th anniversary memorial ceremony

News

The Palm Springs Fire Department held a memorial ceremony for those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago today.



The ceremony began at 9:11 a.m. with the presentation of the American flag by the Palm Springs Fire Department Honor Guard and the Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes and Drums band. The National Anthem was sung by PSPD Sergeant Cherie Miller and her sister.

PSFD Deputy Chief Jason Loya gave the invocation of the ceremony. Loya said "We remember all the heroes of that day. The firefighters and emergency responders who demonstrated such courage in the midst of crisis."

PSFD Engineer Mark Chavez was the master of ceremonies. Chavez described the events of September 11th, 2001 for those who were not yet born or who were too young to remember. "Teachers' classrooms have become filled with students who were not alive in 2001. In fact, more than a quarter of Americans were not yet born when the attacks happened." Chavez said.

PSFD Fire Chief J. Kevin Nalder spoke about the first responders who lost their lives that day, and about the fire service in general. Nalder said "We, as a community of Americans, have vowed to never forget the firefighters, police officers, port authority, and civilians who lost their lives on that tragic day 20 years ago."

"I suggest that we not feel sadness. That instead, we feel immense pride in America's emergency responders and the numerous lessons that were learned by studying that event" Nalder said.

PSPD Acting Police Chief Melissa Desmarais said "I urge you to remember the feelings of pride and unity that we all shared as this nation began to heal. Today I wear a very special memorial badge on my uniform. With this badge, we honor the nearly 3,000 that lost their lives on September 11th."

PSFD Retired Engineer Roland Cook, who went to New York after the attacks as a Canine Search Specialist, said "The reality was, no amount of training, no amount of gear that we get, would prepare us for what we were about to see. How do you prepare for the unknow?"

This ceremony was one of many taking place across the Coachella Valley throughout the day.

