FIND Food kicks off Hunger Action Day

Friday is National Hunger Action Day and cities and businesses are helping do their part to help with the fight in ending hunger for a lifetime.

The month of September is Hunger Awareness Month. Several city landmarks have been lit up orange which is the color that represents hunger awareness.

These landmarks include:

Etherea Sculpture in Coachella

Oculus Sol of Highway 111 in Indio

La Quinta City Hall

Palm Desert City Hall

The Kimpton Rowan Hotel in Palm Springs

The Grove palm trees in Indian Wells

Rancho Mirage City Library

Cathedral City Hall

Palm Drive palm trees in Desert Hot Springs

The Tribal Administration Plaza from Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Twentynine Palms Town Hall Chamber

Along with lighting up orange to show they're in on the fight to end hunger, many of them vowed to physically show up where the help is needed at FIND Food Bank.

“Our staff is actually stepping up in the next few months. They’re going to have approximately 30 volunteers in FIND Food Bank to actually help pack meals,” vowed Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas.

Not only are cities going to be helping this month, but starting Friday several businesses will be donating a portion of the proceeds it collects to help with food insecurity in the desert region.

September 17: Kaiser Grille in Palm Desert and Road Runner in La Quinta is donating a percentage of proceeds from the night to support FIND's hunger relief efforts. September 22: FIND Food Bank Happy Hour at Larksburg Grille in Hotel Paseo where 40% of proceeds from the event will be donated to FIND. September 23: Grill-a-Burger in Palm Desert will donate a percentage of proceeds from your order when you mention FIND Food Bank. All month long: Desert Wine Shop, Ace Hotel, and Eight4Nine are offering specials and will send donations to FIND Food Bank. PS Underground is hosting a special evening fundraiser consisting of a multi-course Sunday Supper themed dining experience with FIND president Debbie Espinosa. You can purchase an event ticket on FIND Food Bank’s website.

It's all-around a desert-wide effort to contribute to FIND Food Bank's mission of ending hunger for a lifetime.

You can donate, volunteer, and advocate for those experiencing food insecurity in the desert region also by visiting the FIND website for events and programs.