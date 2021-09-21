New Aircraft Rescue & Firefighting Vehicles at Palm Springs International Airport

News

The Palm Springs International Airport recently received two new vehicles specialized in aircraft rescue and firefighting. Both are replacing two of the older vehicles purchased in 2003. The newer vehicles will stay at the airport and are always ready to respond to aircraft alerts, fuel spills, hazmat situations, and other emergencies that may arise at PSP.

For any commercial service airport to stay open, it's a requirement that it keeps a certain level of rescue and firefighting equipment and capability. Airport officials said the new trucks they acquired will make sure the airport is able to meet FAA requirements for years to come.

The news trucks are called the Oshkosh Striker 1500 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles. The total cost of both was $1.7 million. Airport officials said 90% of the cost was covered with federal funds and the other 10% with local airport funds. Their expected lifespan is 15 years.

Even though the ARFF vehicles are primarily for the airport, they can on occasion provide mutual aid for off-airport emergencies, such as the fuel spill in Banning along I-10 last month. In that situation, PSP was able to provide one ARFF vehicle to help CalFire and still meet all FAA requirements to keep the airport safe and operational. CalFire requested PSP’s assistance as a precaution against the fuel spill since ARFF vehicles can quickly put out a fuel fire by spraying several inches of foam, blocking all oxygen, and preventing a possible wildfire.

“These new ARFF vehicles provide the Airport’s ARFF staff with the best equipment possible,” said Harry Barrett, Assistant Executive Director of Aviation. “Palm Springs International Airport and Palm Springs Fire Department continually train and maintain emergency preparedness to provide the best protection, and now we have the newest technology and equipment for the airport and our traveling public."

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., you'll hear from firefighters from the Palm Springs Fire Department explain how the new trucks operate and what sets them apart.