Update: I-10 eastbound closed for cleanup of 5,000-gallon fuel spill in Banning

Traffic backups are about to begin again after a fuel tanker rolled over on Interstate 10 near the Hargrave Street on-ramp in Banning early Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 were shut down once again at 12:40 p.m. so crews can pump fuel off the tanker. The closure is expected to last about an hour and possibly longer.

Heads up eastbound 10 motorists through Banning! EB 10 will close again within an hour or so to pump the fuel off the tanker. Duration of closure will be at least an hour if not more. Avoid travel until operation complete. We will tweet when closure starts. https://t.co/LU5pXEn9EC — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 31, 2021

A SIG Alert was issued as all lanes of I-10 were closed to traffic in both directions between Ramsey Street and 8th Street as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The CHP reopened the westbound freeway lanes as of 5:15 a.m. Two of four eastbound freeway lanes were reopened to traffic shortly after 7:00 a.m., but CalTrans said a full closure will shut down eastbound freeway lanes once fuel cleanup operations were started. The timeline for that operation was not known.

A CalFire spokesman said 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled from a tanker truck when it went off the road and flipped onto its side. More fuel remained in the truck's tank and was set to be offloaded later.

Earlier, eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at 8th Street and returning to the freeway by using Ramsey Street.

There was no immediate word on how long the cleanup will take, but the closure was backing up eastbound freeway traffic for more than seven miles at times back to the State Highway 60 interchange.

A hazardous materials team was on the scene.

