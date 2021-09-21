Specialized investigators join the search for missing High Desert woman

News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is now confirming that investigators with the Specialized Investigations Division are now joining the search to locate Lauren Cho.

The Morongo Basin Station detectives and Search and Rescue members have been trying to locate the missing High Desert woman since July. Lauren Cho, also known as "El," mysteriously disappeared from Yucca Valley on June 28.







Investigators say it was late in the afternoon when "she reportedly walked away from the residence where she was staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail."

"Investigators are investigating all leads and working with family and friends of Ms. Cho. Future search operations will occur as further leads develop." San Bernardino Sheriff Department

According to the San Bernardino County website, "The Specialized Investigations Division is comprised of the Homicide Detail, Crimes Against Children Detail and the Polygraph Detail. These details investigate a variety of major crimes including homicides, suspicious deaths, in-custody deaths, officer-involved shootings, child pornography, child abuse, and various other crimes against children. Personnel assigned to the division are highly-skilled and experienced investigators who use the latest technology to investigate and solve cases."

The homicide detail is made up of five sergeants, 22 detectives and two investigators. Four members are assigned specifically to working cold cases.

News Channel 3 has been tracking this case for months.

https://youtu.be/Gbco-fTc0nI

If you have information to report:

Anyone with information regarding the search for Ms. Cho is urged to contact Detective Edward Hernandez or Sergeant Justin Giles, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589.

You may remain anonymous by contacting the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

