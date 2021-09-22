Coachella Veterans mural decision unresolved, simmers

News

The City of Coachella’s Parks and Recreation Commission did not approve of a planned veterans mural at the newly designed Veterans Park at a meeting Tuesday.

An earlier mural honoring Vietnam veterans was removed when Veterans Park was rebuilt in 2016.

The city's Arts and Culture Commission has approved the $14,000 dollar project to replace the original mural.

Several veterans spoke at Tuesday's Parks and Recreation Commission meeting saying they would like to give their input before the commission votes on any new permanent design.

"Now it's our time to continue to step up and be a voice and let them know we're here," said a Navy veteran Rodolfo Cruz. "We've always been here. And we want to be recognized now and considered. Because it's very honorable to be a veteran. And if you're going to speak for us, make sure your veteran, please."

The latest mural design decision is now up to the mayor and full city council.

Some veterans also expressed an interest in creating a veterans commission to ensure they're not ignored in future projects.