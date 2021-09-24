Storm brings rain, flooding, & lightning to the valley

News

A thunderstorm brought a bit of chaos throughout the Coachella Valley on Friday.

There was rain across the region from Palm Springs to North Shore, as well as thunder and lightning.

Runoff from rain led to flooding in some parts of Palm Springs and along Dillon Road near Desert Hot Springs.

Viewer video shows bad flooding on Dillon Road in Desert Edge. Join us at 5 & 6 p.m. as @JakeKESQ will have the latest on flooding and lightning strikes around the valley



Weather Updates: https://t.co/kcCragTkw0 pic.twitter.com/BxxI9bg0Cr — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 24, 2021

In Palm Springs, a palm tree in the downtown area was struck by lightning, causing a fire.

A brush fire is burning in Palm Springs right now at the base of the mountain near downtown. A viewer says she saw lightning strike this tree! @KESQ pic.twitter.com/vQkdA3KHsk — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 24, 2021

Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 even showed hail falling in Palm Springs.

It was a crazy weather day in the Coachella Valley. Here we have viewer video of hail in Palm Springs, followed by loud thunder. @KESQHaley will have the latest on the storm tonight at 5 & 6 pm



Details: https://t.co/P8crhZSJxB pic.twitter.com/MXw12pLpW8 — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 24, 2021

We also had reports of another hail storm out in the High Desert.

Video of hail in Yucca Valley earlier this afternoon. #CAwx @NWSVegas



Video provided by DC Eckenroth. pic.twitter.com/rSPbx48yM6 — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 24, 2021

News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson says that all thunderstorms have moved out west.

