September 24, 2021 11:25 PM
Storm brings rain, flooding, & lightning to the valley

A thunderstorm brought a bit of chaos throughout the Coachella Valley on Friday.

There was rain across the region from Palm Springs to North Shore, as well as thunder and lightning.

Full Details: Flash Flood Watch issued for Coachella Valley

Runoff from rain led to flooding in some parts of Palm Springs and along Dillon Road near Desert Hot Springs.

In Palm Springs, a palm tree in the downtown area was struck by lightning, causing a fire.

Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 even showed hail falling in Palm Springs.

We also had reports of another hail storm out in the High Desert.

News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson says that all thunderstorms have moved out west.

