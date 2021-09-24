Storm brings rain, flooding, & lightning to the valley
A thunderstorm brought a bit of chaos throughout the Coachella Valley on Friday.
There was rain across the region from Palm Springs to North Shore, as well as thunder and lightning.
Runoff from rain led to flooding in some parts of Palm Springs and along Dillon Road near Desert Hot Springs.
Viewer video shows bad flooding on Dillon Road in Desert Edge. Join us at 5 & 6 p.m. as @JakeKESQ will have the latest on flooding and lightning strikes around the valley— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 24, 2021
Weather Updates: https://t.co/kcCragTkw0 pic.twitter.com/BxxI9bg0Cr
In Palm Springs, a palm tree in the downtown area was struck by lightning, causing a fire.
A brush fire is burning in Palm Springs right now at the base of the mountain near downtown. A viewer says she saw lightning strike this tree! @KESQ pic.twitter.com/vQkdA3KHsk— Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 24, 2021
Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 even showed hail falling in Palm Springs.
It was a crazy weather day in the Coachella Valley. Here we have viewer video of hail in Palm Springs, followed by loud thunder. @KESQHaley will have the latest on the storm tonight at 5 & 6 pm— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 24, 2021
Details: https://t.co/P8crhZSJxB pic.twitter.com/MXw12pLpW8
We also had reports of another hail storm out in the High Desert.
Video of hail in Yucca Valley earlier this afternoon. #CAwx @NWSVegas— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) September 24, 2021
Video provided by DC Eckenroth. pic.twitter.com/rSPbx48yM6
News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson says that all thunderstorms have moved out west.
