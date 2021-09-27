One person suffers critical injuries after rollover crash in Desert Edge

News

A person has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a rollover crash in the community of Desert Edge.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dillon Road and Bennett Road at approximately 10:55 a.m.

According to officials with CAL FIRE, the person was ejected from the vehicle. There was only one vehicle involved and there is no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Southern California Edison crews were called to the scene as the vehicle damaged a telephone pole.





There was no word on what led to the crash. California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene investigating the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.