34-year-old injured in rollover crash on Monday pronounced dead

A man who was injured in a rollover crash Monday morning along Dillon Road was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The crash happened Monday at 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of Bennett Road and Dillon Road in the community of Desert Edge, near Desert Hot Springs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but according to Officer Jackie Quintero of the California Highway Patrol, for reasons that remain unknown, the driver made an unsafe turning movement and went off of the roadway, crashing into an electrical pole.





CAL FIRE officials said that one person was ejected from the vehicle. The person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Quintero confirmed on Wednesday that the person, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This marks the second deadly rollover crash along Dillon Road this week.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and another airlifted in critical condition after being ejected in a rollover crash on Dillon Road in Indio Hills, east of Desert Edge.

