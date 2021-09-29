One person killed, another airlifted in single-car crash in Indio Hills

Top Stories

One person was killed and another is seriously hurt after a crash near the 35900 block of Dillon Road in Indio Hills.

A medical helicopter is taking the injured person to an area hospital.

Cal Fire confirms to News Channel 3 that the single-car crash happened just before 9:00 this morning near Berdoo Canyon Road.

CHP tells News Channel 3 the victims are women who were both ejected from the car. Investigators do not believe they were wearing seatbelts.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is working to find more information.