Person suffers serious injuries after three-vehicle crash in La Quinta

News

Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash caused a vehicle to flip over in La Quinta Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Miles Avenue and Dune Palms Road just before 11 a.m. According to CAL FIRE officials, one person sustained serious injuries, another person suffered minor injuries.

At this time, there is no word on the possible cause of this crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

This is the second major crash in the Coachella Valley that occurred Wednesday morning.

In the community of Indio Hills, which is located west of Sky Valley, one woman was pronounced dead, another was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being ejected in a rollover crash.

Full Story: One person killed, another airlifted in single-car crash in Indio Hills