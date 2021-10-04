Child shot in Palm Springs; Father describes moments leading up to the shooting

News

A child remains in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Palm Springs.

The shooting happed just after 7 a.m. at the Coyote Run Apartment on the 3400 Block of North Sunrise Way, north of East San Rafael.

The victim has not been identified, however, News Channel 3 crew at the scene spoke with a man who says he is the victim's father, Rolondo C. Estrada. He said they were just getting ready to head out to school when the shooting occurred.

"I opened the door for my girlfriend so she could get in the car she was coming from the mailbox. The boys were in their seats, as I sat down in my seat, we heard two or three gunshots. My boy started screaming behind me so I got out of the car to check on him, it looked like the bullet grazed his back," Estrada said.

Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He has a little bleeding...he’s bruised...everyone’s a little shook up,” Estrada said.

Residents say this isn't the first time that a shooting has left the neighborhood on edge.

“Lately within the past two or three years the neighborhood has gone to trash," Estrada said. "We’ve heard multiple gunshots around the neighborhood its scary for us we don’t feel protected at all.”

At this time, there is no word on suspects in this shooting.

“At this point, it’s still early in the investigation we don’t know motive or anything like that,” said Sgt. Michael Casavan, public information officer for the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police were on scene for five hours gathering evidence. They are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call PSPD at 760-773-3333. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we continue to learn more.