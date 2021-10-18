Democratic Rep. David Price of North Carolina will not run for reelection in 2022

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Democratic Rep. David Price of North Carolina announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as representative for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District,” he said in a statement.

First elected in 1986, Price represents a district that President Joe Biden carried comfortably in 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

