Fish & Wildlife staff capture mountain lion inside Palm Springs condo complex

Department of Fish and Wildlife staff were able to safely capture a mountain lion that ended up inside a Palm Springs condo complex.

The incident started Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of N Hermosa Drive and Sunflower Circle.

Residents said they spotted the mountain lion in the backyard of one of the condos. One neighbor told News Channel 3's Marion Bouchot at the scene that the residents of the condo weren't home at the time.

Palm Springs police were on scene to assist the Fish and Game staff.

At around 1:20 p.m., Fish and Wildlife staff were able to tranquilize the cat and take it into custody.

The mountain lion is heading to an animal shelter.

