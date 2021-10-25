More ‘I do’s’ coming this wedding season

As more people feel comfortable gathering in large groups, bakers and event planners are feeling the effects of a wedding season overload the next coming months.

Large events and celebrations have made a comeback and that includes couples declaring their love for each other.

While the pandemic took away the ability to socialize, gather, and make memorable moments at a special celebration, now people are glad to have this back again.

“The trends are that people are returning to social events and they want to have a great experience. I think we're all willing partners in that, everyone in the industry. We're all eager for everyone to return back. We're social beings, we all want to be together." said Sven Wiedenhaupt, the General Manager at Indian Wells Golf Resort.

Over at Indian Wells Golf Resort, it's reported to currently having bookings well into the 2023 wedding season.

Wiedenhaupt said many of those bookings are weddings that are expecting hundreds of guests.

Pastry Swan Bakery backed up this claim, where the owner said she hasn't taken this many large cake orders since well before the pandemic.

“We've noticed just since probably about March or April the calls started coming back." said Deborah Quinn, Pastry Swan Bakery's owner. "People who had their weddings on hold were adding them again. The last two months we've just got a huge number of calls."

Other bakeries in the Coachella Valley have also reported the same thing as Pastry Swan Bakery.

A majority of the cake orders being from February through April according to Pastry Swan Bakery.

It's a lot of catch up from more than a year of large events being put on hold because of the pandemic.

Now more people are able to celebrate their love for each other, and that's among their loved ones too.