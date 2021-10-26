Watch News Channel 3 Sports Director on ABC’s hit reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight

Coachella Valley fans of ABC's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" have seen familiar locations on the hit reality program for years. Tonight, they'll see a familiar face: News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.

In the second episode of the current series, bachelorette Michelle Young heads out on a group date to play basketball with her suitors. Arthur announced the "Bachelorette Basketball Battle," announcing the contestants as well as the celebrity coaches, WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields. He also provided play-by-play of the basketball game. The episode airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.

THE BACHELORETTE - WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields join ABC's Bachelorette Michelle Young on a group date on the reality show. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Arthur provided some insight into his experiences on the show. "The producers had a set script for me but I had the freedom to ad-lib and add my own flair, which was really fun."

The basketball sequences were produced over the summer in the gym of Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage. "For me personally, it was really cool. However, it was anything but cool on that day." Arthur recalls. "I think it was the hottest day of the year (the shoot was in August) so waiting around in a suit was uncomfortable, to say the least. Not to mention, while I was waiting for my call time, I was very anxious and excited."

THE BACHELORETTE - WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields join ABC's Bachelorette Michelle Young on a group date on the reality show. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Arthur said he let his "adrenaline and instincts" take over when he was on the set. "I normally don't get nervous or stage fright but this was different, being that 'The Bachelorette' is a nationally televised show on a major network. I just told myself to have fun and luckily I was able to settle in and do that."

ABC promises the episode will be eventful, giving News Channel 3 this preview:

"Michelle steps into the next phase of her journey with the 23 remaining men for a whirlwind week of firsts. On the season's first group date, the guys get schooled by a trio of talented fifth-graders, but when a pop quiz turns into a test of temperament, Michelle makes it clear sheÕs not here for class clowns. Afterward, one lucky man gets the first one-on-one and takes his relationship with Michelle to new heights where they enjoy a surprise musical performance by Caroline Jones. Then, with the help of WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields, the second group date gives the men a chance to prove if theyÕve got what it takes to be a good teammate on- and off - the court. Later, with a rose ceremony looming, one suitor makes a bold decision that sends Michelle looking for answers. Will she discover the truth before handing out the final rose? Find out on 'The Bachelorette,' airing TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:01 p.m.), on ABC."

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ team in August of 2015. You can watch him on weeknights on News Channel 3. If you have a story idea for Blake you can email him at blake.arthur@kesq.com.

"Overall, it was a special experience. I got to play a small part in a big show and I'm grateful for the opportunity! Blake Arthur, News Channel 3 Sports Director

